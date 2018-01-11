Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors are being encouraged to approve a new supermarket for the south of Macclesfield town centre.

Lidl wants to knock down a 1960s office block on Parsonage Street and build a new supermarket on the site.

And planning officers have now backed the application, saying it would bring ‘environmental, economic and social benefits’ to the town.”

The planning application will go before councillors at the planning meeting at Macclesfield Town Hall next Wednesday.

The cut-price supermarket chain wants to build on what is known as the ‘Towers’ site in the Park Green area of town which contains an empty office block and area of brownfield land.

The application says the store will bring with it the equivalent of 25 full-time jobs for local people and help to regenerate the Park Green and High Street Conservation area by removing unsightly buildings.

It reads: “This proposal would bring economic benefits through the delivery of new retail jobs, investment in the area and by bringing a prominent vacant brownfield site into viable use on one of the key gateways into Macclesfield Town Centre, which is one of the principal towns and growth areas of the Borough where national and local plan policies support sustainable development.

“In terms of the impact on the setting of the adjoin listed buildings, the three grade II listed buildings which border the western boundary of the site would benefit from the removal of not only The Towers building, but also the existing brick built buildings along the eastern boundary.

“Their removal would open up views of these designated heritage assets as the main food-store building would be shifted away from this boundary.”

In their report recommending the approval of the proposal, council officers agreed.

It reads: “This proposal would bring economic benefits through the delivery of new retail jobs, investment in the area and by bringing a prominent vacant brownfield site into viable use on one of the key gateways to Macclesfield Town Centre, which is one of the principal towns and growth areas of the Borough where national and local plan policies support sustainable development.”

The final decision will be made by councillors at Macclesfield Town Hall on Wednesday, January 17.