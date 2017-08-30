Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A masterplan to transform the southern gateway to the town with 950 homes, a primary school, supermarket and link road looks has today been given the go ahead.

Cheshire East Council’s strategic planning board has granted planning permission for the 135-acre site on land between Congleton Road and London Road, known as the South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA).

The developers – Engine of the North, Cheshire East Council’s development company, and TG, a Jersey-based firm – were given the green light despite, being unable to offer the normal levels of affordable housing, public open space, or expected contributions for highways, ecological mitigation and education.

In its report planners said the developers justified the move on the ‘abnormal costs’ of building the £19.5m link road from Congleton Road to London Road and the £11m needed to prepare the site to be built on.

In order to push the scheme through officers said they are willing to accept that only 10 per cent of the 950 homes will be affordable housing, and that just £3.8m from the developers will go towards improving playing fields and play areas, local highways junctions, and education.

Commenting on the decision Councillor Jamie Macrae, chairman of Engine of the North, said: “We are pleased that the strategic planning board was minded to grant planning permission for the South Macclesfield Development Area.

“This is a significant step forward to realising our ambition to create a sustainable community in a quality environment, delivering new homes and employment for the borough.”

The plan includes a new 4,000sqm retail development and space for warehousing and offices.

Councillor Ainsley Arnold, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This is great news for Macclesfield – bringing jobs, investment and new housing to the benefit of residents in the south of Macclesfield as well as delivering better connectivity for the whole town and neighbouring areas.

“Macclesfield has some of the most desirable places to live in the country and with its transport connections to Manchester, the nearby airport and being only an hour and 45 minutes from London, is a great place to live, work and do business.

“This development is a significant boost for the council’s shared aspirations with local residents to revitalise the town of Macclesfield into something we can all be proud of.”