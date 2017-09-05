Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detailed plans to transform a historic business park into a housing estate in a rural village have been revealed.

Seddon Homes have submitted plans for 76 new houses on Langley Business Park, including 14 for affordable housing.

The scheme also includes space for nine business units, public open space and new footpath and cycling links to the village centre.

The site includes a number of industrial and commercial units and two 19th century brick buildings which will all be demolished.

It is the latest plan for the site off Langley Road after several schemes have failed to get off the ground.

The proposals have some local support, but not everyone is happy about such a significant change to the village.

In a comment submitted through Cheshire East Council’s planning portal, Sutton Parish Council raised a number of concerns including the impact on services, traffic, sewerage and surface water. It added: “In view of the size and impact this development will have on Langley and Sutton we would request a public meeting with Seddon Homes and their advisers to address concerns raised by the parish council and the residents of Langley and Sutton.”

Meanwhile Emma Smith, of Cock Hall Lane, Langley, said the additional traffic would pose safety concerns.

She said: “The current road infrastructure is insufficient to support the traffic that the development will create. The main road through Langley already suffers congestion, particularly at weekends.

The main road does not currently offer safe passage on foot to the local school, which will be required if the development proceeds.” Outline planning permission for the development was submitted in 2011 but took years to approve.

In the planning document, Architects Millson Associates Ltd said the scheme had to take into account homes along Cock Hall Lane and Langley Road, and the existing reservoir and culvert, which will be improved and maintained, adding added: “The proposed development intends to boost the economy of the existing village by creating new jobs and adding to the existing housing stock.

“Pedestrian and cycle links to shall be provided throughout the development to ensure that new residents are integrated cohesively into the existing fabric and community of the village.”