Pizza lovers are licking their lips in anticipation of the opening of Papa John’s.

The internationally renowned brand arrives in Macclesfield some time next week.

Builders and fitters are putting the final touches to the new branch on the site of the former NatWest bank on Park Green.

Luke McMahon posted this picture to the Macclesfield Express Facebook page saying: “Well folks it’s official. Papa John’s has landed in Macc! Housed in the old Natwest bank on Park Green next to Mandarina Bar.

“Looked last night as though the final interior fit out was being done so can’t be too long I imagine till they open.”