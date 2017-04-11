Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pie maker has cooked up a batch of honours at a national competition.

Mark Wilkinson, 41, who owns Treacle Town Pie Company, won two silvers and one bronze at the British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray. His Steak and Old Tom Ale pie and Beef, Guinness and Cheshire Blue Cheese pie won silver and he won bronze for his Chicken, Pancetta and Lemon Thyme pie.

It means he has collected one gold, six silver and four bronze awards in three years of entering.

Mark, who lives on Knight Street with wife Ania and son Patrick, nine, said: “It’s a great honour to win these awards. These are the ones to win in the pie industry.”

Mark set up his Treacle Town bakery in 2009 on Charlotte Street.

He has expanded into doing weddings and events, putting on pies for guests as well as other food options.

He previously worked as an executive chef at Mottram Hall Hotel and before that in hotels all over the world.

Mark said: “I set up the bakery because as an executive chef I was losing my passion for cooking but now I’m in full control and come up with new recipes all the time.”