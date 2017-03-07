Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ten thousand bulbs have been planted to create a carpet of bluebells for the community.

It was a real team effort when school children, action group members and businesses in Sutton pitched in to raise money for bluebell bulbs and planted them along the path to Cop Meadow park.

The path had become overgrown and untidy but after being cleared by staff from the council’s Ansa Environmental Services, the community worked together to buy thousands of English bluebells with donations from residents, the Three Villages Community Action Group CIC and businesses.

Lane Ends Farm Shop became the focal point for fundraising by taking donations.

The planting took place over three days with residents, children from Hollinhey Primary School and users from the Rossendale Trust charity helping.

Kevin Hoines, who led the project, said: “The area along the pathway will really benefit from this community project.

“The bluebells will flower in April and May and bring incredible flowers and fragrance, gradually naturalising over time and creating a blue carpet for everyone to enjoy.”