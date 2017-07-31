Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children celebrated the 50th anniversary of their school with a grand street party.

Pupils and staff at Upton Priory School marked the birthday with activities and a celebration lunch.

Year Three children created a time capsule and wrote about what children will learn in 50 years’ time, as well as making 50th badges.

Year Four pupils made 50th bunting to be displayed at the summer fair while Year Five students made 60s necklaces and the oldest children in Year Six made a school crest.

And the whole school came together for the birthday street party lunch.

Emma Burnage, acting headteacher, said: “The children and staff all had an incredible time celebrating our 50th anniversary. We are all extremely proud to be a part of Upton Priory School and being able to share this historic moment together was very special.”

Also on the day there was a visit by Paralympian discus thrower Beverley Jones.

The children completed exercises through the day as part of a fitness challenge to raise more than £1,130 in aid of Beverley’s training and also for school equipment.