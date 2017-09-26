Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of runners enjoyed ideal autumnal conditions in this year’s Macclesfield Half Marathon.

There were 615 finishers and another 314 completed a 5k run which also took place, as well as a fun run.

The event is run by volunteers from Macclesfield Harriers. More than 150 people marshalled the course, which started at Macclesfield Leisure Centre and wound its way towards the town centre, up to Prestbury, Over Alderley and back through Henbury.

All profits are being donated to this year’s charities East Cheshire Hospice, The Rossendale Trust and Just Drop-in.

Lisa Ball, community fundraiser at the hospice who ran the 5K, said: “We are so grateful to Macclesfield Harriers for the money they raise for the hospice.”

The half marathon winner was Thomas Charles, of Trafford Athletic Club, in 1:11:27 and more than five minutes ahead of second place Andy Lamont of Macclesfield Harriers.

Tracy Dean, of Staffordshire Moorlands, was the first woman, in a time of 1:28:04. It was a family affair for sisters Margaret Beever and Angela Markley who finished second and sixth respectively.