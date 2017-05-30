Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The communities of Wildboarclough and Macclesfield Forest came together for a spring bank holiday fete.

More than 1,000 visitors poured in to the Wildboarclough Rose Queen Fete held in Crag Hall Gardens by permission of the Earl and Countess of Derby.

The Rose Queen this year is Willow Kidd and the procession was led by Macclesfield Youth Drum Corps, with rose queens from other parishes in attendance.

Rachel Stones, a committee member, said: “Happily the rain mostly stayed away for the day. Wildboarclough was delighted to welcome so many visiting queens and their attendants.

“The crowds watched the spectacular fell race from Crag Hall up to the top of Shutlingsloe and back again. The race culminated in an exciting sprint to the finish as Joshua Boyle pipped current record holder and 12 times winner Simon Bailey to the post by one second, with an impressive time of 15 mins, 36 seconds.

“The fastest lady again was Helen Thornhill, who finished in 19 minutes 31 seconds.

“There were various side attractions including an excellently attended dog show and Wincle brewery kept visitors fed and watered.”