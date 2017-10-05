Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of cowgirls and boys pulled on their boots for a stomping charity barn dance.

More than 350 people attended the Barn Bash at Symondley Farm, Sutton, ready in checked shirts and cowboy hats for a Western-themed night of dancing, bucking broncos, drumming and performance.

There were performances from the Teggs Nose Pickas and Kontaani drumming band, with fire breathers and performers from Stage Invaders, plus music by DJs Roger and Chris Fenton.

The night raised an impressive £27,000 for East Cheshire Hospice through ticket sales, an auction and raffle.

More money is coming in from sales of calendars with pictures of teams from the event sponsors posing for each month.

The night was organised by friends Katie Hankinson, Jennie Pardon, Vic Jackson, Emma Dixon, Sarah Dale and Kerry Ward. It was held at Peter Barber’s farm, who is Katie’s dad.

Katie said: “It was fantastic and everyone had so much fun. We couldn’t have done it without the help of our sponsors, friends and family.

“My mum Jennifer was at the hospice before she died and had such great care. We wanted to give something back.”

The calendars can be bought at Sutton Stores, Sutton Lane Ends Farm Shop, Sutton Ex-Servicemen’s Club and PR Jones Macclesfield.