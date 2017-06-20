Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community groups held street parties, markets and barbecues as part of The Great Get Together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

There were events across Macclesfield in honour of the MP who died after being shot and stabbed outside her constituency surgery office in Birstall, West Yorkshire, a year ago. The events aimed to bring communities together in the wake of the tragedy.

A picnic and family sports day in West Park attracted around 400 people and there were several hundred at another council event at South Park.

In Bollington events included a Big Breakfast at White Nancy, dog show, duck race and market on Market Place, the first on the site in living memory according to residents.

Residents on Lilford Square, the Moss, Macclesfield held a street party after winning a £100 grant from the council.

Natalie Heywood, who organised the event, said: “It was fantastic. Event Buddha gave us gazebos, lights, tables and chairs for free and everyone came together.

“We’ve had issues on the street over parking and this really brought people together. We’re making it an annual get-together because it was so successful.”