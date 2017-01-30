Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of revellers will head to Macclesfield for the return of the 1980s music festival ‘Rewind North’.

Among the acts hitting the stage for the outdoor retro festival is Macclesfield’s very own Peter Hook, founding member of Joy Division, and Status Quo, who are set to perform despite losing bassist Rick Parfitt who died in December.

Also bringing some big-haired nostalgia will be Village People and Sister Sledge.

The festival, based at Capesthorne Hall in Siddington, will take place from Friday, August 4, until Sunday, August 6, with acts taking to the stage each night.

Paul Carey, general manager of Rewind Festival, said: “As always at Rewind North there’s something for everyone. Saturday night is most definitely party night with a flashback to early eighties New York with the fantastic Sister Sledge and New York’s finest Village People.

(Photo: Joel Goodman)

“On Sunday at Capesthorne it’s time to rock out with the legendary Status Quo. Having grown up in the 1980’s I’m personally looking forward to Altered Images on Saturday and on Sunday I’m especially excited to see Junior Marvin’s Wailers.. One Love!!”

Also appearing are The Trevor Horn Band, The Blockheads, Hugh Cornwell, The Orchestra - featuring former members of the Electric Light Orchestra, Captain Sensible and Johnny Hates Jazz. There will also be shows from Level 42, Kim Wilde, Roland Gift, Dr & The Medics, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah, Nick Heyward and T’Pau.

Appearing with super-group British Electric Foundation are Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory, Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Jaki Graham, Owen Paul, Claudia Brucken and The Farm’s Peter Hooton.

A full weekend ticket - which includes entry to the campsite and the festival - is £125. Day tickets cost £59.50.

There will also be other stuff going on as well as the music, including glamping, posh nosh, theme bars, DJ’s, street entertainment, funfairs, big top bars, fireworks and a kidszone.

It will also see the return of the silent disco, with two DJs spinning tunes simultaneously while revellers tune into their favourite tracks through headphones.

Thousands of fans attended last year’s event which included performances from Rick Astley, Adam Ant, UB40 and Mark Almond.

For tickets go to rewindfestival.com.