Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert who committed sex acts in front of young boys in a park has been spared jail.

Christian Thomas Taylor, 39, engaged in sexual activity twice at Bollington Recreation Ground in March and June, a court heard.

The first incident took place in front of a boy.

Taylor, from Macclesfield, then returned to the same place in June and performed a similar sex act in front of another boy. While exposing himself he then invited the victim to touch him, the hearing was told.

CCTV showed Taylor ‘hanging around’ the toilets and ‘looking out’ for potential victims, a court heard.

Taylor was caught after one of the victims later spotted him in a car and noted down his registration number.

Prosector Brett Williamson said an off-duty policeman Det Con Madden later saw Taylor ‘acting suspiciously’ and also noted down a registration this time of the different car Taylor was in.

Both cars were linked to a car auction firm which Taylor worked for and had access to, a court heard.

At Chester Crown Court, Taylor, of Percyvale Street, admitted two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and one charge of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Taylor was sentenced to 15 months in prison suspended for two years.

Judge Nicholas Woodward spared Taylor immediate custody because he believed his claims that he was a victim of abuse and wanted him to get help.

He said: “One of the victims has been badly affected by this and the other is keen to put it behind him.

“You understand yourself the damage and harm your offences cause because you experienced abuse as a child for many years.

“You are anxious to address the sexual deviancy you are inflicted with.

“You have already served 36 days in custody and it won’t be possible for you to receive any treatment in prison.”

Taylor was ordered to complete 35 days rehabilitation activity and the sex offenders treatment programme.

He must sign onto the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, for the same period, bans him from unsupervised access to children.