A Macclesfield pervert who was banned from having nappies because of his sick fetish has had his jail term cut by top judges.

Gary Colin McVeigh, 39, of Hulley Road, admitted to a probation officer that he has had a ‘nappy fetish’ since childhood.

He said he became ‘sexually aroused when wearing them’, Judge Paul Farrer QC told London’s Appeal Court.

In 2011 McVeigh was jailed for two years and eight months for possession of indecent images of children.

A sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) was also slapped on him, including a ban on him having nappies or diapers.

But when police raided his home on March 24 last year they found him wearing a nappy.

They also found more than 200 indecent photos and videos of children. The images included young children being raped.

McVeigh admitted three counts of making indecent photos of children as well as breaching the SOPO.

He was jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court on August 31 last year.

His sentence was made up of two years for the indecent images and one year for breach of the SOPO.

Peter Malone, for McVeigh, argued that 12 months for the breach was far too harsh.

The barrister pointed to it being his first breach, his guilty plea and remorse.

Judge Farrer said the breach was ‘deliberate and demonstrated that he is unable or unwilling to resist indulging his fetish’.

McVeigh acknowledged in interview that wearing the nappies ‘was the gateway’ to his other crimes.

“The breach of this order is directly linked to the risk McVeigh presents to the public,” said the judge.

It was a ‘significant breach of an order which was imposed to protect the public from that risk.”

But it was a ‘first breach of the order and, whilst significant, did not of itself result in any direct harm’.

It was a ‘difficult sentencing exercise’ but the 12-month term ‘was too high’, added the judge, who was sitting with Lady Justice Sharp and Mr Justice Blake.

“The appropriate sentence would have been one of six months consecutive. To that extent this appeal is allowed.”

McVeigh’s total jail term was reduced from three years to two-and-a-half years.