A police officer was caught in the face with an elbow after pulling over a driver who had failed to stop, a court heard.

Robert Mortenson, 34, kept driving when police followed him with flashing lights and sirens from Macclesfield town centre.

Magistrates heard he only stopped when he got to his driveway on Swanscoe Avenue in Bollington and he swore at the officers when they tried to breathalyse him and would not let go of the steering wheel.

Officers used CS spray to get him into the police car, Stockport Magistrates heard.

In the struggle PC Scott Hynes was caught by Mortenson’s elbow in the mouth, causing him to taste blood.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane said the officers followed Mortenson with concerns about his speed.

She said: “He became aggressive and said ‘I don’t have to stop for you, you’re not proper cops’.

“They tried to take a breath sample but he said ‘if you put that in my mouth it’s assault’.

“He held on to the steering wheel. There was a struggle. He was flailing his arms about and during the melee PC Hynes was struck in the face with his elbow.”

Mortenson denied failing to stop on Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, resisting PC Scott Hynes and assaulting him in his duty, on September 9 2015, but was found guilty after a trial.

He has previous violent offences on his record.

Shirley Fitton, defending, said the trial found the assault was reckless not deliberate.

She said: “He became upset with police because he thought his neighbour had maliciously reported he was drink driving, but he hadn’t drunk anything.

“This man has been a very useful citizen in last nine years. He’s been with his partner for 13 years and helped bring up an adopted child with cerebral palsy who is now at university.

“He also travels to Manchester two or three times a week to care for his sister.”

For assaulting, PC Hynes, magistrates gave Mortenson a 12 month community order, 60 hours unpaid work and 20 hours rehabilitation requirement.

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. There was no penalty for the other offences.

Mortenson said ‘we all have the right to stand up for ourselves’ when asked if he regretted his actions.

Chairman of the bench Walter Barrett said: “You may be angry with the police but it’s not worth it. Do what they tell you.”