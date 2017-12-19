Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A entrepreneurial tailor from Macclesfield has achieved textile history by creating a new kind of cloth made entirely in Britain.

Brita Hirsch’s Great Northern cloth is made from Merino wool, similar to tweed but a lot lighter and softer.

Traditionally imported from across the globe, Brita’s wool comes from Scotland.

But what makes the cloth unique is that the wool is then spun in Saddleworth, making it 100% British.

Brita is a master tailor who trained at Tom Reimer, Germany’s answer to the world-famous Savile Row tailors.

One of the highlights of her 30-year career was making coat tails for the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

She now runs Hirsch Tailoring in Macclesfield and is in the process of trying to establish her new cloth in the market.

The story of British wool is complicated.

While some of the world’s finest cloth is still woven in the long-established mills of West Yorkshire, the Merino wool used is imported from Australia, New Zealand and, increasingly, from China.

The Merino breed originates in Europe, where it was first kept by the kings of Spain and later in Saxony and Britain, before moving to Australia and New Zealand in late 1800s.

Brita said since then Merino wool has been imported to the UK.

“Importing wool from overseas is hurting not just UK sheep farmers, whose fleeces fetch only a relative pittance – sometimes less than the cost of shearing – but it is also a threat to the British wool industry as a whole,” she explained.

“Scouring, carding, spinning – processes the Northern mills invented and refined over decades – are now being carried out ‘on the way’, in low labour cost countries on the shipping route.

“Mills in the heartlands of the British textile industry are closing down as a result.”

Brita wanted to source for her customers a cloth with British provenance and to her surprise could not find one.

Digging deeper, she found that the government had actually conducted research into the re-introduction of the Merino breed in the UK in the 1990s.

As a result, a new sheep breed was created from a mix of 75% Saxon Merino and 25% Shetland, making it hardy enough for the Scottish climate.

But the project was abandoned when funding dried up, before it could be turned into commercial production.

When Brita discovered these Scottish Merino sheep still existed, she decided to take matters into her own hands and attempt to produce a cloth herself.

For 18 months she worked to build a relationship with the five sheep farmers in the Scottish Borders.

Their wool has been certified at the highest fineness level available – 141 – by the British Wool Marketing Board.

But Brita didn’t know if the wool would lend itself to be woven into a modern, light weight cloth and took the plunge and bought the 2016 ‘clip’ - the industry term for the year’s wool harvest.

She then commissioned R. Gledhill Ltd, an 80-year-old Delph-based family-run firm of spinners of fine woollen yarns, with the of weave of the cloth.

Brita said the result has exceeding her expectations.

“At 12oz weight, the Great Northern Cloth is the perfect year-round suiting cloth, incredibly soft and coming with a beautiful drape,” she said.

“It really is in a class of its own.

“The best thing is that it is the first fine suiting cloth with 100% British production chain.”

Brita has launched a funding campaign on Kickstarter to help establish the cloth in the market. It has raised more than £22,000 so far

“Everything is now in place to bring the cloth to the market, but I need help to fund the next stages of the project.

“Pledges will go towards purchasing the next available wool, to create a brand and dedicated website. And nothing else.”