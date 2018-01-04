Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PATIENTS at A&E could be seen in a new GP-led section of the department after a £900,000 redesign.

Work has been completed to re-configure the department after a £879,000 government grant.

There are now two sections - one providing A&E services for the most seriously-ill patients while the other is a ‘primary care centre’ for people with less severe conditions. Bosses state there has been no decrease in capacity or staff numbers in A&E. On arrival, patients are now assessed by a ‘streaming’ nurse who directs them into the right area.

Patients directed to A&E with emergencies including persistent chest pain, breathing difficulties, bleeding and fits will be seen as quickly as the department is able to.

A nurse will assess the condition of patients at the primary care centre, and issue them with a GP appointment there and then or at their own surgery at a later date.

NHS bosses say this means patients needing emergency care will be treated more quickly and A&E will not be clogged up with patients who could be dealt with elsewhere.

John Wilbraham, chief executive of East Cheshire NHS Trust which runs the hospital, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to carry out the improvements which have already received positive feedback from patients and staff. Our staff have worked very hard to ensure disruption was kept to a minimum and I would like to thank them all for their professionalism and dedication.”

Additional clinical accommodation has also been created to provide more space for treatment and a brighter and more modern environment.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley, who visited to see the changes, said: “I was impressed that the work has been completed two months ahead of the normal timeframe, so patients can benefit over the busy winter months.”

The changes come after a commitment by bosses that the A&E department will remain at Macclesfield Hospital, after a document leaked a year ago suggested it would be downgraded.

Last year, The Cheshire and Merseyside Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) said the A&E could become an ‘urgent care centre’ which would not treat the most seriously ill patients, but bosses stated the report was based on old information and that the A&E department would not close.