Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking machines are being rolled out to accept the new pound coins.

The council is installing the machines at its pay-and-display car parks in Macclesfield with various ways to pay for parking.

The machines will accept the new £1 coin, which came into circulation yesterday (March 28), as well as the existing £1.

The new 12-sided coin is made from two different metals and has been described as the most secure in the world, with high-tech features including a hologram.

But it’s causing problems for companies with coin-operated machines such as vending machines and trolleys as they have to replace the mechanisms.

The old pound ceases to be legal tender on October 15.

Coun David Brown, cabinet member for infrastructure and highways, said: “Cheshire East is stealing a march on many other authorities by having a plan to install these machines as the coinage comes into circulation.”

There will be a short gap between the new £1 coming in and the installation of machines.

The machines will take contactless payments and chip and pin for debit and credit cards.