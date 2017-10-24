Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of tragic backpacker Keaton Emery have launched a charity in his name – with a £1m donation.

The popular 23-year-old, from Adlington, died while on a hike in the mountains near Lake Como, Italy, in September.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned by the coroner for Cheshire.

His funeral is due to take place this Friday (October 27) followed by a celebration of his life at the Tytherington Club for close friends and family.

Despite their grief Keaton’s brave parents, Denise and Peter, who run Emery Planning Consultancy in Macclesfield, have launched the Keaton Emery Memorial Foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged young people.

Denise said: “Keaton was a very special person to us as his parents but also to so many others.

“We feel that a memorial charity would be a positive way in which to acknowledge the contribution he has made to so many lives.

“Keaton was very conscious that his privileged upbringing had financially and emotionally given him enormous opportunities and options for the way he could live his life and that very many youngsters do not have any such options open to them.

“He was particularly keen to promote education and training that would help youngsters make their way in the world that will be shortly dominated by Artificial Intelligence.

“There are unfortunately many youngsters in care or who are homeless that cannot access further education. For this reason we have set up The Keaton Emery Memorial Foundation to help finance such young people in the North of England.”

The Emerys are hoping the foundation can forge links with CenterPoint, the homeless charity.

Denise added: “We want to make an immediate impact so are donating £1m now to the foundation and another £1m over the next few years.

“Nevertheless we would like to attract as many donations as possible to sustain this important work in Keaton’s memory.

“The intention is to invest the capital and donate the revenue to established charities working for underprivileged young adults. This will enable the Foundation to fund further education and training in perpetuity.”

For further information email contact@keatonemeryfoundation.com.