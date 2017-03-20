Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officers will be given new powers to crack down on parents who park illegally outside schools.

Schools currently have ‘School Keep Clear’ markings prohibiting parents from parking outside the school gates to drop off and pick up their children, but only the police can carry out enforcement where an obstruction is caused.

But a new ‘No Stopping Traffic Regulation Order’ proposed by the council will mean council enforcement officers can fine parents for parking in the restricted zones.

The fines will be up to £70, or £35 if paid promptly.

The orders come after complaints about parents causing traffic chaos and safety problems by parking illegally to pick up their children, with 18 schools across Macclesfield identified as problem areas.

The orders will ban people parking in designated areas outside the schools from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

Cheshire East is consulting on orders for a total of 15 primary schools as well as Macclesfield Academy, Tytherington School and King’s School.

Raj Barard, headteacher at Bosley St Mary’s Primary school which will have a no stopping zone on Leek Road, said: “I would 100 per cent support this on the grounds of health and safety.

“It’s a fast and busy road here outside school and it’s important we keep our children safe. I welcome anything to keep this road clear.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said: “The traffic regulation orders are a response to growing concerns about unsafe and irresponsible parking outside schools.

“This is a response to requests from residents, the police, local ward members and the wider community. They mean that, in addition to the police, the council’s own civil enforcement officers can issue penalty charge notices, which can lead to a £70 fine or £35 if paid promptly. However our civil enforcement officers and road safety education partners will first want to talk to parents who park in these restricted zones, rather than issue an automatic penalty charge notice. This would be to point out the risks to children and pedestrians from inconsiderate parking.”

The consultation is on until tomorrow (March 16). Email Consultations@cheshireeasthighways.org. A copy of the order is available at Macclesfield Library.