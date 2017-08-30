Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mountain rescue volunteers helped an injured walker and paraglider within hours of each other.

The team were called to deal with an incident under the ridge of Shining Tor near the A537 Cat and Fiddle at 1pm on Saturday, August 26, assisting East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The team of 13 quickly climbed to the accident site and found a 31-year-old male paraglider from Lincoln with a suspected fractured ankle after attempting to land.

He was placed on a rescue stretcher for the brief but steep descent to where the ambulance and crew were waiting and he was taken to Stoke Hospital. Then at 6pm volunteers were called to an injured walker near to Wincle. A 50-year-old woman from Widnes was on a circular walk from Wildboarclough when a slip in the muddy conditions resulted in a suspected fractured ankle.

A team of 14 reached the casualty and carried her back to the ambulance and on to Macclesfield Hospital.