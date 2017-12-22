Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Panto season is finally upon us and the Bollington Festival Players are ready to bring their festive production Adventure in Panto Land to the stage.

Di Gordon, chairman, said: “We’ve got a fantastic show for you this year - Adventure in Panto Land manages to squeeze six different panto worlds into one story, so there’s a lot going on!”

Di, who has recently been appointed the new chairman, said there have been lots of changes at the group, but the performance - directed by Helen Valentine and Steph Evans - is set to be as enjoyable as ever.

She said: “Being a volunteer-run charity, many of the people involved are parents or relatives of the children performing in the show.

“This works really well but does mean that when the kids grow up and leave (often to return as adults!) their parents move on too.

“This year we have an almost entirely new committee, and somehow I ended up being the chairperson.”

The show - which includes matinees - runs from Friday, January 5, until Saturday, January 13.

And for the first time guests can book their tickets online at ticketsource.co.uk/bfp.