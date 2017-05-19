Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile who subjected two children to sexual abuse has been jailed.

Glyn Charles Lord, 53, from Macclesfield, was found guilty of historic sex offences after a trial at Chester Crown Court.

Lord was found guilty of indecently assaulting one girl when she was of primary school age, the court heard.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting another girl twice on the same day around 10 years later.

Lord, who also went under the name Glyn Fletcher, of Nixon Street, was jailed for five years.

When he is released will have to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Speaking after the sentencing a spokesperson for the NSPCC said: “Lord’s campaign of abuse against two young, vulnerable children is heartbreaking and will have had a long-lasting impact on both victims.

“We commend the bravery of these women to come forward. Thanks to them Lord has now been brought to justice and, while in prison, can pose no risk to children.”

The jury heard that Lord began targeting one victim and proceeded to assault her over a number of years.

Paulinius Barnes, prosecuting, said: “She describes him as friendly and said she looked forward to seeing him.”

Mr Barnes said: “He would get her to sit on his knee astride him. She only realised what was happening when she got older.

“On another occasion he lay on top of her. At the time she felt squashed and said it hurt. On one occasion Lord told her not to tell anyone because no one would believe her. She describes one incident when he was aggressive towards her when she refused to go with him.”

The second victim claims Lord sexually assaulted her twice in one day. Mr Barnes said: “He touched her and got on top of her. She didn’t like it and told her parents, who went to the police.” The trial was heard by recorder, Eric Lamb.

If you have any concern about a child you can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk for support and advice, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.