Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A one-off leather jacket dedicated to 1980s punk band the Macc Lads is being auctioned off at their first gig together in 20 years.

The original members of the Macc Lads will be reunited on stage at a gig to raise money for the Macmillan cancer unit at Macclesfield Hospital, albeit under a new name FILF and performing punk covers not Macc Lads originals.

It will be the first time in 20 years that original members Muttley McLad (Tristan O’Neill), The Beater (Geoffrey Conning) and Stez Styx (Steve Hatton) have performed together.

And to mark the occasion, gig organisers Barbara and Richard Burns are auctioning off a one-off leather jacket with a painting of the lads. They bought a leather jacket and firm GoGairy, which does hand painted leathers, has painted it free of charge with a bespoke design.

The couple, who have known the Macc Lads for years after Barbara used to work in their old pub the Bears Head, are taking sealed bids and will auction it off for Macmillan at the gig.

Richard said: “We’ve been hearing from fans from all over the place and I’m sure there will be lots of interest in the jacket. It’s one of a kind. It will mean more money for Macmillan and will be the perfect souvenir of the night.”

The Macc Lads caused outrage in the 1980s with their controversial lyrics and bad behaviour on and off stage. At the upcoming gig, they will not perform Macc Lads songs but with former Macc Lad Chorley the Hord (Charles Moore) and new lead singer Bammy (Christopher Bamford), will perform their favourite punk songs as FILF.

Fans from around the country and further afield have been making plans to descend on Macclesfield. This includes Norwegian tribute act the Mokk Lads.

The pub can accommodate 650 people and Richard and Barbara are hoping for a sellout.

Richard said: “It went wild after the Express published the news of the gig. We’ve sold 150 tickets and expect hundreds to turn up on the door.

“People can’t wait to see them on stage together again.”

They will play at The Winking Man pub, Upper Hulme, at 8pm on Saturday, June 3 with punk bands Rocket 69 and Prisoners of War. Tickets cost £10 on the door or from website filf.band.

Place bids for the jacket on the event’s Facebook page or email babs63@hotmail.co.uk.