An old haulage yard will be transformed into a development of 94 new homes.

Developer Jones Homes has won approval for 94 houses on the site of the former Stobart’s yard in Chelford.

The 7.5 acre Cricketers Green development on Knutsford Road will feature three, four and five bedroom properties, as well as affordable flats.

Chelford Parish Council and Chelford Primary School complained about the number of one-bedroom flats in the affordable housing apartment block in an earlier version of the application, stating they would fail to attract young families to the village. But this has been amended with more two bedroom homes instead.

The site is mainly brownfield but there is a small section of green belt.

Cheshire East council officers, who recommend the development for approval, said it makes good use of a brownfield site and contributes to the housing needs of the area.

Coun George Walton, Cheshire East councillor for Chelford, said: “I think it’s great for Chelford.

“It tidies up the old haulage site.

“There is a small section of green belt but otherwise this is a previously developed site which will be transformed for homes for local families, which Chelford really needs.

“There was some concern over the affordable housing apartment block but the number of single bedroom apartments has been reduced to encourage more families. Chelford needs new homes like everywhere else.”

The site was formerly the Irlams depot. The Eddie Stobart Group bought it from James Irlams and Sons in 2008 and has been operating a haulage business at the site while it establishes a network of depots closer to the motorway network.

The site also includes the Cattle Market overflow car park, which is also under the ownership of Stobarts.

Storage and office buildings have been demolished.

The site is next to a bowling green which was part of the former Dixon Arms, which is now demolished for apartments. There is a railway line to the east, woodland area and bridle path to the south and residential properties and Chelford Farm Supplies to the west.

Gemma Pownall, Jones Homes sales and marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited launch of Cricketers Green and already have high demand.”