Offenders used welding equipment to try and break into a cash machine.

Officers were called to reports that crooks had attempted to break into the ATM at the Shell garage on London Road in Macclesfield in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Simon Mills said it’s thought they used welding equipment to try to get access to the safe in the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.

He said: “This investigation is currently in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and forensics.

“London Road is a busy road, and as part of this investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.”

The incident happened at around 1.50am today (Friday, March 3).

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 47 of March 3 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.