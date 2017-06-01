Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly couple have praised fundraisers who rallied in support after they were targeted by a thief.

Jean Murray, 86, had her handbag snatched from inside B&M Bargains on Exchange Street, Macclesfield, in March.

The bag contained £1,100 cash meant for a last holiday with her terminally ill son Geoffrey, who died last week.

Their story prompted a wave of support and three separate fundraising appeals launched a total of £430.

The couple, from Macclesfield, are now asking for the cash to be donated to the David Lewis Centre in Alderley Edge, where Geoffrey lived.

Jean said: “What those people did was incredibly touching. It restores your faith in humanity somewhat.

“Although we had the money stolen we were able to get some of it back on insurance. With that in mind we would ask that donations be sent to the David Lewis Centre. Geoffrey recived the greatest care there and we would like that recognised.”

After the theft Jean, her husband Will, 88, and Geoffrey managed to take a family holiday.

But last week, Geoffrey, 56, who was battling cancer, died in Macclesfield Hospital.

Among the fundraisers was Alfie Chapman, 24, a support worker from Macclesfield, whose efforts collected £135 for the couple.

Alfie, who lives with his fiancée Sophie Doig and three-month old son Elijah on Vernon Street, said: “I am really pleased with what was raised. It was a nice gesture and I’m glad Jean and William want to put it to good use.”

Another online campaign by Ron Faulds, 46, from Salford, raised £240 for the Murrays.

He said: “I read about it online and thought I’d try my best to help.”

The third, by a man known only as Arek raised £55.

Police are still looking for a woman in connection with the theft, which took place on March 24 around 3pm.

She is described as being of Eastern European appearance with a slim build, in her early 30s and with dark shoulder length hair.

Jean’s handbag contained cash, a purse, mobile phone, glasses, a gold necklace and vital medical information about her pacemaker.

If you can help call police on 101 quoting incident 660 of 24 March or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.