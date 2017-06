Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine people were rescued from a lift at Marks and Spencer after it became stuck between floors.

A fire crew from Macclesfield attended the town centre store on Mill Street just after 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, June 1).

The lift had become stuck between two floors and seven adults and two children had to be rescued.

It is not known how long they were trapped.

Fire crews manually lowered the lift to get the people out.