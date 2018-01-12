Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of readers have been getting behind a community activity centre at risk of closure.

MAC Multi-Activity Centre is a roller skating and bouldering centre which also boasts a multi-use community room and cafe.

But founder Andy Brooks fears the community interest company - which receives very little funding - will close if more people don’t start using it more.

An appeal in last week’s paper has generated more than a hundred responses and ideas from people coming up with suggestions to entice more users to the Goodall Street centre, such as introducing more toddler wheels and scooter sessions.

Andy said: “We’ve had a mega response from people sharing their ideas and coming up with suggestions, and we will take on board every single thing that people suggest.

“There has been a massive response to more toddler wheels sessions in the afternoons and weekends, so there will be a new timetable going up within a week.

“And we are looking at lowering the age range for the climbing wall so that toddlers can come and have a go too.”

Dad-of-four Andy, from Macclesfield, added: “We welcome as many ideas as possible, no matter how big or small. We are a community interest company and we are for the community - that is why we have reached out to ask what they want.”

Andy added: “Unfortunately there are limitations - it’s got to be cost effective and viable.

“People are very keen for a scooter sessions but we will need a new floor for that, which means more funding.

“Scooter sessions are definitely something I would look at doing once the centre is in a better position.”

A new floor - suitable for scooters - is estimated to cost £26,000.

Andy is appealing for local businesses to sponsor the community interest company and help fund some of the improvements.

As well as the toddler wheels sessions - which sees pre-schoolers scooting around on a variety of push-along toys - the centre also runs successful evening skate sessions and clubbercise keep fit sessions for adults and has a community room with wifi which can host up to 30 people.

To find out more about sponsorship or booking a session, call Andy on 07825 285332, or go to macactivitycentre.co.uk.