A new team of roller hockey players are padded up to represent Macclesfield after launching at the town’s popular youth centre.

The MAC Vipers junior roller hockey team is the latest thing to come out of Mac Multi-Activity Centre which was launched by Andy Brooks and his team to provide facilities for the young people of Macclesfield.

The centre has been working hard in recent months fundraising for a new skating floor and launching the first climbing and bouldering centre in Macclesfield.

Now it’s another first for the centre, as it launches the Vipers as Macclesfield’s only junior roller hockey team. Another team which used to train at AstraZeneca is no longer running.

And the youngsters are hoping to do Macclesfield proud, after Andy Brooks worked with other roller skating centres to set up a North West league.

Andy said: “We’re proud to launch the Vipers and have a junior roller hockey team in Macclesfield again.

“Back in summer 2015 we introduced roller hockey at weekends and are really pleased with how it’s grown. With sponsorship we were able to buy full sets of hockey kit which has allowed new players to join.

“We now have more than 25 regular players and always welcome newcomers. Every month we have a player of the month and last year’s player of the year 2016 was Joelle McGann, who is a pupil at All Hallows school.

“We have a fully qualified roller hockey coach, Roderick Zuskar, whose enthusiasm for this fast paced sport has really helped to push things forward.

“We have been very fortunate so far with sponsorship which will enable us to purchase brand new hockey shirts with our new logo. However we are still keen to speak to any local businesses who are interested in supporting us further to help develop the team.”

The centre is still raising money to replace the skating floor was suffered flood damage a few months ago. It can then be used for various activities other than just skating.

Andy said: “MAC Vipers is another thing to come out of the work we’re doing for Macclesfield’s young people and we’re really proud.”

The players meet every weekend from 12.30pm until 1.40pm. You can book a trial session for £5.

Go to macactivitycentre.co.uk or see Facebook for more.