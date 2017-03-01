Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A music promoter is launching a festival which he says will be the biggest event the town has ever seen.

The Express can exclusively reveal today that the date has been set for the first ‘Macclesfield Festival.’

On July 22 this year Macclesfield Rugby Club will be transformed into a music festival with bands, DJs, food courts and family events.

Organiser Andrew Kleek, 36, says it will be the “biggest event in the town’s history”.

And Andrew might just pull it off, as a full time events organiser and music promoter who has organised hundreds of events over 12 years in the business.

Andrew, who lives in Tytherington with wife Emma and their daughter Lottie, five, said: “We are proud to announce that Priory Park, home of Macclesfield RUFC will be the venue for Macclesfield Festival. It will be the biggest event in the town’s history. We needed to find the biggest space possible to accommodate multiple stages, fairgrounds, and on site parking for the thousands of revellers that will attend. The rugby club can hold up to 20,000 people and there’s no reason we can’t fill it. We have Barnaby Festival which attracts thousands of people over various days, but this will be the biggest one-day music event ever.

“We have Barnaby Festival which is good for arts and culture and there’s Rewind but that’s 80s music, but Macclesfield does not have a music festival of its own. I organise events all the time and started to think there’s not enough going on in Macclesfield so decided to do something about it.”

Andrew has run events including dance nights, concerts and sci-fi conventions.

He is looking for local traders and producers to run stalls and food and there will be a huge funfair. There will be a charity football match with ex Manchester united and City players and other celebrities.

Andrew promises to tap into his extensive contacts book to attract some big names to the lineup.

He said: “We’ll have two stages of live music, one with big names and others with tributes.

“It’s not just Macclesfield people who will come, there are towns like Congleton in the catchment area which people will come in from.

“I want to put Macclesfield on the map for music. I ask the community to get in touch to get involved in the festival.”

Macclesfield Festival will take place on Saturday, July 22.

The main event will run from midday to 8pm and there will be an after party in the clubhouse.

Email info@macclesfieldfestival.co.uk to take part. A website will launch soon with ticket details.