A NEW mayor and his youth consort were sworn in at a special ceremony.

Councillors and civic dignitaries assembled at Bollington Town Hall for the town’s mayor-making ceremony.

Coun Andrew Langdon, who joined the council in 2015 and was deputy mayor in 2016/17, was elected mayor of Bollington for the year and his wife Jane is mayoress.

He thanked the outgoing mayor, Coun Allan Williams, for his work during the past year and presented him with the Past Mayor’s Badge of Office. Councillor Jon Weston was elected deputy mayor.

The outgoing mayor’s youth consort, Holly Brockbank, invested Amelia Preston as her replacement. She was selected from nominations put forward to the town clerk.

Manny Botwe, headteacher at Tytherington School who attended the ceremony, said: “This is

a brilliant achievement and we are proud that for the second year running the Mayor’s Youth Consort is a Tytherington student.

“Amelia is a wonderful role model and will be a great ambassador for youngsters in Bollington.

“I’d also like to thank Holly who has had an amazing year as the very first Youth Consort.”