A new-look cabinet has been revealed by the council leader.

Cheshire East leader Rachel Bailey announced the councillors in the top jobs at full Council.

There are now eight cabinet members with seven portfolios.

Coun Liz Wardlaw has become interim deputy leader after Coun David Brown stepped down from the Cabinet last month.

She will also be the Health portfolio holder, with customer operations, public engagement and libraries.

Coun Peter Groves, former portfolio holder for public engagement, assurance and ICT portfolio, has stepped aside from his duties, which will be absorbed into other roles.

Coun George Hayes has also stepped down as member for children and families, with coun Jos Saunders taking the role.

Coun Ainsley Arnold has the Housing, Planning and Regeneration portfolio, including trading standards, licensing, environmental health and air quality and coun Janet Clowes is cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Integration.

Coun Paul Findlow is responsible for Corporate Policy and Legal Services, with civil protection and emergency planning, democratic services and corporate risk management. Coun Paul Bates is Finance and Communication portfolio holder, also responsible for the bus service review and car parking in the interim and coun Don Stockton takes the Environment portfolio, now including local transport, car parking and cultural services.

Coun Bailey said: “Councillor Peter Groves has served on the cabinet in a variety of roles, including the portfolio brief of finance in what are uniquely challenging times for local government funding. Councillor George Hayes has been a passionate advocate for the young people of Cheshire East.”

Coun Groves said: “It’s been an interesting and challenging journey, dealing with the media, working to improve our communications with residents and getting to grips with new IT systems.”

Coun Hayes said ‘remarkable achievements’ for young people included exam results at all key stages above national averages, remaining in the top 20 councils for Good and Outstanding schools and having the lowest percentage of young people not in education, employment or training.