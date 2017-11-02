Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield MP David Rutley has backed new proposals for more severe punishments for people who commit attacks on A&E medics.

The new Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill has also received support from the Ministry of Justice and Home Office and would double the maximum sentence for common assault from six months to a year if committed against an emergency worker while they are on duty.

The law covers attacks on police, prison officers, custody officers, fire service personnel, search and rescue services and certain healthcare workers including ambulance staff and A&E staff.

It follows calls by Macclesfield’s mayor Beverley Dooley for tougher sentences after the Express revealed that staff at Macclesfield Hospital have been assaulted almost 700 times over the past five years. Medics suffered a shocking 442 physical attacks during the period.

There were also 249 incidents of verbal abuse.

Mr Rutley said: “Attacks on workers in our emergency services are completely abhorrent and unacceptable. No one should have to carry out their duties fearing assault, least of all those who put themselves on the front line serving the public in often very dangerous situations.

“This Bill has my full support. It is vital that emergency service workers have the full protection of the law in carrying out their duties, and this Bill will provide the police and the Courts with the powers they need to deal effectively with those who commit violent acts against our emergency workers.”

North West Ambulance Service also supported the changes. A spokesman said: “In recent years, we have seen a rise in the number of physical assaults on members of our staff, with the overall figure increasing by 32pc from 2013 to 2016.

“Incidents of this nature are very traumatic for our staff and we do take them extremely seriously offering a great deal of support from the trust, both physically and mentally. We always urge staff to report these assaults and this has resulted in a number of prosecutions but we do welcome tougher punishments for attackers.

“We urge people to be respectful and please remember that we are only here to help.”

The private members bill was introduced by Labour MP Chris Bryant, who said assaults on police and paramedics were ‘a national disgrace’.