A mum and daughter have opened a new women’s fashion store.

Jane Tideswell, 46, and her daughter Jade, 17, had talked about opening a clothes shop for years.

They used to drive past the empty former Thresher’s shop on the shopping centre in Tytherington and one day decided to take the plunge.

Now they have launched Moulina in the unit, selling women’s fashion and giftware.

Jane, a mum of two who lives in Bollington with husband Neil, a self employed kitchen fitter, says it’s a good feeling to finally make a go of her dream and fill a vacant shop unit in the town at the same time.

Jane, a former charity shop manager with Age UK Cheshire East, said: “We wanted an affordable ladies boutique that was accessible for that last minute gift or the perfect piece for a night out and so we took it upon ourselves to create our own venture.

“I have come from a charity background and my daughter is studying media at college. It’s my business with my daughter helping on her days off from college.

“We decided to start this new venture after many years of talking about it, and now Jade is a young lady, I have more time to devote to the shop.

“We’d pass the old ran down Threshers store every morning and it soon blended into the skyline until we saw potential in it. Seven years since its closure, we’re starting fresh and giving Tytherington what it’s been missing.

Jane, who is also mum Nick, 21, said: “Without having to reach further afield for that something different or small gift for a birthday or special occasion, you can access affordable clothing and giftware here at Moulina. I am confident with opening up at Tytherington. It’s an ideal shopping area, very busy and out of Macclesfield.”

The pair are running a Facebook page to keep people informed of new stock and are so far reporting good feedback.

Jane said: “We refresh our stock nearly every week, offering something new to look at each time people visit. Local residents are already appreciating a new local business, instead of yet another shuttered-up shop.

“Once we are established, we’ll be hosting coffee mornings and shop and sip evenings with money going to local charities.”

Follow the shop on Facebook.