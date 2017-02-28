Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council will install a toucan crossing on the Silk Road in order to make it safe for children to cross.

The decision was made at a full council meeting on Thursday (February 23) to appease parents and councillors who raised safety concerns when the council voted to remove a free school bus for children travelling from Bollington to Tytherington.

The council voted to cut funding for free school buses for children who live less than three miles away last year.

But campaigners claimed the route to Tytherington School was too dangerous – particularly for children walking along the Middlewood Way.

Now, following a special meeting called by a cross party group of five councillors, the council has voted in favour of installing a toucan crossing – and the buses will remain until this is built.

Parent Heidi Reid, who fought to retain the free bus, said while she preferred to see the buses maintained, the result is more positive.

She said: “I do at least feel happier knowing that none of our children will be forced to risk their safety walking the isolated Middlewood Way to school every day, or risking life and limb legging it across a busy dual carriageway at peak commuter times to get to school.”

But Manny Botwe, headteacher at Tytherington, maintains the free bus should be preserved and criticised the decision process.

He said: “Of course we are disappointed with the council’s decision. We believe that the provision of a local authority bus is the safest option.

“The process also seemed to lack transparency. We will be arranging meetings with a number of stakeholders in the near future to discuss next steps.

He added: “I simply find it hard to believe that this has been thought through. The children of Bollington, the children everywhere, deserve a policy procedure that has been well thought thorough. They deserve a consultation... the parents, the school, the youngsters deserve something more than what appears to be a knee-jerk response.”

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said: “Given that the council is not currently prepared to change its mind on the decision, the proposal to provide a pedestrian road crossing at the Silk Road is a positive development, but I would encourage the council to take more time to speak to local parents and Mr Botwe to determine what more can be done to mitigate the impacts of its decision.”