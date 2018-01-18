Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new chief inspector has been appointed for Macclesfield Local Policing Unit.

Laura Marler, 44, takes over from Rob Dickenson.

Chief Inspector Marler, who has joined the force from Manchester, says she is looking forward to building a strong relationship with the community.

She said: “The first few weeks have given me an insight into how Macclesfield local policing team operates and the challenges it faces.

“The team covers a very large geographical area, which poses logistical challenges in itself and requires some thought as to how to manage this in the most effective way.

“The officers, PCSOs and support staff alongside the strong special constabulary team is motivated, keen and very capable to deliver an excellent service to the public. I have been impressed with their commitment and enthusiasm from what I have seen so far.

“I am looking forward to focusing on building strong community and partner relationships to enhance the good work the team is doing.”

Inspector Marler worked in Manchester for 19 years, covering areas including Longsight, Moss Side and Ardwick.