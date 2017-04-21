Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Argos store is set to open inside Sainsbury’s supermarket, on Cumberland Street, next month creating 15-20 jobs.

It is part of a rollout of Argos outlets in Sainsbury’s stores after the supermarket acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos.

The town centre lost its Argos, in the Grosvenor Centre, when it shut because the unit was due to be demolished for the expansion of the shopping mall into the neighbouring Cheshire Building Society.

An Argos opened in Homebase at Lyme Green Business Park on the edge of town.

The new store opens on Wednesday, May 24.