A church community has shared its nativity online to keep the Christmas tradition alive.

Members of the parish at St Christopher’s Church in Pott Shrigley wanted to do something to promote traditional nativities rather than more modern or adapted versions which have become popular.

They decided to film this year’s nativity performed by the children from the village and share it online.

David Garton, church warden, said: “The nativity story is crucial to Christmas and the true meaning of the celebration. But increasingly it gets sidelined.

“A recent survey by parenting website Netmums showed that people across the country are worried that the traditional children’s nativity play is disappearing and being modernised or traded for a more generic winter celebration.

“So with the help of a professional film production company we have made our church nativity play available to everyone.

“We wouldn’t want anyone to miss out.”

The short film was written by church members and is produced by Macclesfield based Gem Productions.