New spring lambs named Towbar, Gromit and Bam Bam can be found frolicking around Macclesfield fields as part of a fundraising idea.

Stephen and Helen Sheldon, from Adlington, and their pals Chris and Carolyn Thompson, from Kerridge, invited residents to name a lamb in return for a donation to Prostate UK charity (PCUK).

And after welcoming more than 400 lambs and taking bids from dozens of sponsors, the team have been busy spray painting the lambs’ names onto their fleeces.

Other names include Curtis, Arthur, Emily and Miriam, the original line-up of Take That - Gary, Mark, Robbie, Howard and Jason - plus footballers such as Manchester City midfielder ‘Yaya’ Toure and former Manchester United striker ‘Ole Gunnar’ Solskjaer.

Lambs have also been named after Ollie and Amelia Carroll, the terminally ill siblings from Poynton who are battling Battens Disease.

The farming quartet say they have been touched by the response, so far raising almost £4,300 with just a few lambs to go.

Helen, who runs Sugar Lane Farm in Adlington, posted on the campaign’s Facebook page: “Thank you all for your support so far with Name the Lamb.

“Your generous donations are just fantastic, almost £4,300 now raised so far. You are all just marvellous.”

The focus of the fundraising was inspired by Chris, from Kerridge, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Namethelamb , or search Facebook ‘Name the Lamb Prostate cancer’.