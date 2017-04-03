Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a popular young motorist who died in a crash may never know what caused his vehicle to lose to control.

Tom Woodward, 25, died when the Renault Megane he was driving was in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Macclesfield Road in Eaton on June 27 last year.

An inquest heard that the Renault mounted a grass verge and embankment before hitting a concrete slab, forcing it onto its side and into the path of the Corsa.

The impact crushed the roof of the Renault ‘to the level of the front seats’, police crash investigators said.

Tom, of Birches Croft Drive, Macclesfield, died of multiple injuries.

Concluding that Tom had died as the result of a road traffic collision, Dr Janet Napier, assistant coroner for Cheshire, said: “This terribly sad inquest reveals the loss of a talented young man who is missed by family and friends all over the world.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and was working hard to save for travelling.

“He was looking forward to watching England play and just after 6pm was driving on the A536 Macclesfield Road when his tyres crossed the grass verge and continued into a rising embankment.

“There was an impact with concrete which detached a wheel. This caused it to roll onto its side, it slid and came into contact with the Corsa. He suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

“Although he was not wearing his seat belt, it would not have saved him. It is not known what caused him to drive onto the verge.”

The inquest at Macclesfield Town Hall heard that Sarah Crossley was driving the Corsa, with her brother Chris Longden in the front passenger seat and two children in the back. Mr Longden described seeing the car mount the verge, adding “It was completely out of control. Where he mounted the verge it catapulted him towards us, part way through a roll.”

Ms Crossley said it was a ‘nice, summer’s evening’ and driving conditions were good. She said she was travelling around 35mph.

The inquest heard that the driver and front seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised. PC Steve Binns, collision investigator, told the hearing that the Renault had been travelling at a similar speed to the Corsa at impact and although the collision with the embankment would have slowed the vehicle down, he could not estimate what its previous speed was.

The inquest heard that Tom had dreamed of joining t

he police force, but after college decided to go travelling.

Tom spent the next four years working and travelling around New Zealand, Cambodia and Thailand. He had returned at Christmas 2015 to save up £10,000 so he could go travelling again to Australia.

He was living with his mum Beth Peacock in Macclesfield and working for his dad Allan at L Woodward and Sons and at the Plough pub at Eaton as a barman.

Speaking at his inquest, Tom’s step mum Stephanie Woodward said: “Tom was very popular and social. There was an aura about him. He was tall, good looking, had great manners and would talk to anyone. Everyone loved him.”

In a statement read out at the inquest, his sister Penny said: “I still message him to remind us of the great memories we have. I will love him forever.”