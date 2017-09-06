Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farming family is hosting a huge music festival in memory of their musician sister who died after a 10- year cancer battle.

Hatchfest will take place at Goose Green Farm in Mottram St Andrew over the weekend of September 16 & 17, and includes a range of musical stages, plus a funfair and entertainment for kids.

It’s the brain child of Mark Hatch and his partner Lisa Hewitt, who wanted to continue the fundraising efforts of his sister Karen Whittaker, a talented singer who hosted a number of fundraising concerts for The Christie and East Cheshire Hospice during her own battle.

Mark, who travelled the world with Karen and her band Carnival in the 1980s, said Karen was living at her parents farm in Mottram St Andrew when she was diagnosed cancer of the lymph nodes aged 44.

He said: “For 10 years she had treatment. But she didn’t let it stop her and still did lots fo charity, sadly she died in October 2014 aged 54. I decided I wanted to do something to carry on her good work, but also to carry on her legacy, and what better way than a huge musical event. Music was her life.”

What started off as a private party in a field two years ago, has now developed into a huge musical festival with a whole host of performances, with Karen’s sons Charlie and Oliver also hoping to make a special appearance.

Mark, who is a tree surgeon, added: “Everyone has been so supportive, we are so grateful.”

Mark and Karen grew up at Goose Green Farm, where the festival takes place, along with their siblings Steven and Claire, and their parents Dillis and Don, who run Goose Green Fisheries and Bed and Breakfast.

The pair travelled the world with their band Carnival, had a top 21 hit in the Dutch charts and appeared on the Dutch version of Top Of The Pops.

Grandfather-of-five Mark added: “We loved it, we had a great time travelling the world together with lots of good memories. This festival is the perfect way to celebrate Karen. She’s brought us sunshine every year so far so she’s definitely watching over us.”

The event is being sponsored by Adlington based firm Proseal, with the sound system on loan from the organisers of the Rum 100 festival, which takes place at the site on September 9.

HATCHFEST - What you need to know

Hatchfest takes place over the weekend of September 16 and 17 at the Lakeside, Oak Road, Mottram St Andrew.

The family friendly event will have something for everyone, with performances from Macclesfield bands Butterfly Jam and George Borowski on the main stage, and a special guest appearances from ex-Man United players Wes Brown and Chris Eagles in the ‘sports zone’.

The weekend-long festival will include a funfair, holistic village, craft corner and children’s section.

There will performances from more than 50 musical acts, and the DJ tent will feature the original glitter ball from the Hacienda night club in Manchester, with guest DJs including Paul Bleasdale, Dave Law and Jimi Goodwin.

Lisa Hewitt, who helped organise the event with partner Mark Hatch, said: “There is something for everyone. We just want people to come along and have a good time and help raise money for good causes.”

Tickets for the event start at £5 for children and £20 for adults, with offers for family bookings and whole weekends.

For more go to www.hatchfest.co.uk.