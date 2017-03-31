Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of Silkmen legend Richard Butcher believes the number 21 could help Macclesfield to victory in the FA Trophy.

Gail Butcher, 53, thinks her son’s shirt number, which was retired by Macclesfield Town in his memory after his sudden death in 2011, combined with the fact it has been 21 years since the club’s last appearance at Wembley and the date of this year’s final, May 21, is ‘a good omen’.

Gail, who will be cheering on the Silkmen at Wembley, said: “The number 21 is very significant to me because of Richard. It’s special. So whenever it crops up it reminds me of Richard and makes me feel like he’s still with me.

“When Macclesfield got into the final my friend Trevor Stokes pointed out that it had been 21 years since Macclesfield’s last trip to Wembley and the final will be May 21.

“It’s also worth adding that the squad number for Scott Fenwick, who scored the winning goal for York against the other semi-finalists Lincoln, is 21.

“I like to think all those occurrences will be a good omen for Macclesfield.

“I’ll be there and I like to think Richard will be too, maybe helping the lads get that winning goal.”

Richard was just 29 when he died suddenly of a heart condition.

Since then the Silkmen have honoured his memory in various ways, most recently by rebooting its youth setup with Project 21 and renaming the old Corner Flag Bar as Butch’s Bar.

Both projects were funded by the Richard Butcher Memorial Trust which is run by Gail.

Meanwhile, Macclesfield Town are urging fans planning to take the trip down to Wembley to get in touch about supporter coaches.

It estimates transport on these coaches will be around £35 for return travel.

VIP coaches which have table and toilet facilities will be prices at about £60 per person.

Visit the club’s website mtfc.co.uk for details.

Tickets for the final, which also give you access to the FA Vase final, are available from ticketingcontent.thefa.com and cost £1 for children, £10 concessions and £25 adults.

The last time Macc Town were at the iconic venue was in 1996 when they beat Northwich Victoria 3-1 to lift the FA Trophy for the second time.

Victory would see Macclesfield walk away with £66,000 or at least £41,000 as runner’s up.