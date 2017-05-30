Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has launched a campaign to renovate a children’s playground she claims is dangerous.

Laura Galley, 43, is calling for new modern equipment at Hall Grove play area in Tytherington, which she has branded ‘depressing and dull’.

The mum of two, who lives opposite the park, has launched a petition in a bid to persuade Cheshire East Council to fund the project.

So far she has collected 150 signatures from parents and neighbours from paper petitions including one at Marlborough Primary School, which is next door to the park. There is also an online version at www.gopetition.com/petitions/renovation-of-the-hall-grove-play-area.html .

Laura said: “The current play area is outdated and in parts, dangerous.”

Laura, who lives with husband Vincent and children Isla, six, and Evan, four, said the park is under-used, especially considering the number of families on the estate and the 400 plus pupils at the primary school next door.

She said: “I have two young children and live very close to this park and use it very rarely as I find it depressing and dull.

“There is very little to do, especially in comparison to some of the other parks in the nearby areas.

“It lacks some of the most basic pieces of equipment, such as a roundabout or a good climbing structure.

“The park requires rubber flooring throughout for safety and all year usage of the park.

“The safety of the fencing and gates needs consideration. The benches need replacing.

“New playground equipment needs to be installed to suit a range of ages.

“Generally, the park is tatty and uninteresting. It has not has any new equipment for around 25 years. A renovated area would result in a well-used park.”

Cheshire East Council have been approached for a comment.