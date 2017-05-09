Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a man seriously injured in mysterious circumstances in Australia says his brain injuries have left him ‘a completely different person’.

Kyle Ewart, 30, was found with serious head injuries in a garden in Adelaide on April 12.

The former Fallibroome Academy student is being treated for a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

His mum Christine Ewart, 51, made a mercy dash across the globe and returned home last Wednesday.

Mrs Ewart, of Flying Fields Drive, said the head injury has completely changed her son’s personality.

She said: “Kyle has always been a lovely lad, quiet and reserved. We could always talk to each other. Now he can barely hold a conversation without complaining of having a headache or getting angry. He cannot tolerate noise. It has been horrific and a real shock having him shouting and swearing at me. He’s like a different person. Doctors say he could be like this for some time while his brain recovers.

“I just want my son back and to be able to talk to him again like we used to.”

Detectives say Kyle was driven to the address and dumped, but his mum claims they are also investigating the possibility that Kyle jumped from a moving vehicle.

Christine, who works as a lifeline officer for Peaks and Plains Housing, is unhappy with that explanation and has turned detective.

She said: “There’s no way my son would jump out of a car at 50km.

“He still doesn’t have any memory about what’s gone on.

“I’ve started doing my own investigation and feel I have got further than the police have.”

A fundraising appeal has made almost £2,000 towards Kyle’s treatment and flight home. His brother Joshua and colleagues at the Co-op on Buxton Road are this week embarking on a virtual sponsored ride from the UK to Adelaide to boost the fund.

Christine said: “We are waiting for the neurosurgeon to give Kyle the all clear to fly home but that could be two or three more months.

“I’ve tried to stay strong but it’s very hard. I’ve broken down a few times.

“I’m a fighter, I will keep on fighting to bring him home, find out what happened and get justice.”

Kyle, a dad of two, settled in Adelaide eight years ago while he was backpacking with friends.

Go to gofundme.com/rehab-and-flight-home-for-our-kyle.