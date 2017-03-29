Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist’s bid to challenge a drug driving charge was ‘scuppered by his mum’.

Gareth Neilson, from Macclesfield, was caught driving under the influence of cannabis, a court heard.

The 26-year-old wanted to fight the drug driving charge by having his blood tested by an independent company.

But when his mum researched the costs of the procedure she took the precious sample from the fridge and ‘binned’ it, the hearing was told.

It meant Neilson, who was due to stand trial, had to admit a charge of drug driving and possession of cannabis.

Neilson, of Kendal Road, has now been banned for a year and hit with £625 in fines and court costs.

Magistrates at Stockport heard that Neilson was caught after a random police check.

Prosecutor Neil Smith said: “On October 27 at 3.45pm officers on patrol were at Lyme Green when they saw the defendant’s car with five people on board.

“Officers decided to speak to the driver and pulled behind them at a service station.

“Officers became aware of a strong smell of cannabis. They asked the defendant if he had any drugs on him and he produced a tin from his trousers which contained two snap bags of cannabis. He told officers that he last smoked the previous evening. However, officers said the smell was strong and his eyes were bloodshot so they gave him a roadside drug test which was positive for cannabis and he was arrested.

“The level was 4.1mg, which is twice the legal limit.”

The court heard that when police took blood to confirm the presence of cannabis, Neilson asked for his own so he could have it independently tested.

John Clarke, defending, said: “Police weren’t following the defendant because of any erratic driving or speeding. It was a random stop.

“He was taken aback by the recording and asked for his own sample of blood which he was to have independently tested.

“He took it home and it was put in the fridge. Unfortunately his mum did her own research and having seen the costs of the test she binned the sample. He was left with no option but to change his plea.”

The court heard that Neilson lost his job working for a building company but now works as an agency warehouse operative.