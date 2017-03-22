Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP David Rutley has spoken of hearing a ‘loud thud’ in today’s ‘tragic and sobering’ attack at Parliament.

Parliament went into lockdown after a ‘terror’ attack this afternoon.

There are reports of chaos around the Palace of Westminster after a man apparently carrying a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound. Amid shouts and screams, three shots reportedly rang out.

There have also been reports of a number of people being hit by a car on Westminster Bridge.

David Rutley, MP for Macclesfield and who is currently at Westminster, spoke to the Express from a ‘safe place’ outside the House of Commons chamber after being escorted outside by heavily armed police.

He said: “I was walking over to the chamber for the vote. As I was walking across I heard a loud thud and some commotion which I assumed must have related to the demonstration.

“But clearly as we’ve learned that thud must have been police shots in this very tragic incident.

“Then I went into the vote and then the building went into lockdown.

“I’ve just been escorted out by heavily armed police with other MPs into a safe place outside the chamber.

“Police are doing an incredible job making sure we’re safe. People are being calm and following instructions.

“The thoughts of everyone are with those people injured, in the tragic incident on the bridge and with the policeman’s family.

“It’s been very sobering indeed.”

Two people were seen lying on the ground in New Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

An ambulance entered the gates to New Palace Yard and an air ambulance landed on Parliament Square.

The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident.

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was ‘okay’.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car.

Immediately before the incident, at around 2.45pm, a crowd of passers-by was seen running from the direction of Westminster Bridge and around the corner into Parliament Square.