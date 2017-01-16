Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartfelt tributes have been paid after the sudden death of man described by friends as ‘one of a kind’.

The body of Sam Barrett, 30, from Macclesfield, was found at Buxton Country Park in the early hours of January 4 after a police search.

His family had reported him missing at 5.30pm the day before.

Sam’s death is not being treated as suspicious and an inquest is expected to opened by the Derbyshire county coroner soon.

Friends used Facebook to pay tribute.

Paul Gent described Sam as ‘a truly great lad’ and ‘one of a kind’.

Scott Whittaker said: “You touched the hearts of anyone you met. You took pride in everything you did, from rolling a cig to plastering a mansion, every day would start with a laugh and finish with one.”

Gary Barton said: “A top lad. A top brother. One of a kind with a good heart.”

Sam Isgar described Sam as “a barrel of laughs” and a ‘legend’, whereas Jordan Clowes described him as ‘a top caring bloke’ who ‘will be missed by all’.

Sam worked as a plasterer.

An obituary notice in this week’s Express described Sam was ‘dearly loved’ and will be ‘missed all his family and friends’.

His funeral will take place at Macclesfield United Reformed Church on Thursday January 19 at 1pm.

A fundraising website has been set up in Sam’s name.

The site - justgiving.com/fundraising/Sam-Barrett-86 - has raised more than £1,500 already.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “At 5.30pm on 3 January 2017 a 30-year-old man from Macclesfield was reported missing by his family.

“Officers and air support carried out searches in the area.

“Information then led to Staffordshire officers searching Rudyard Lake and surrounding areas.

“Further information led to Derbyshire Police locating a body in Buxton Country Park in the early hours of the following morning.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”