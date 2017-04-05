Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young motorist has fallen foul of the law again - days after getting a suspended prison sentence.

Danika Megan France, 20, from Macclesfield, appeared in court on February 7 for harassing the girlfriend of her ex-partner.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

But just over two weeks later France was back in trouble after performing a ‘careless’ driving manoeuvre before clashing with police.

France, of Brunswick Hill, was hauled back to court on March 27 where she admitted driving without due care and attention and using threatening, abusive words or behaviour.

Magistrates decided not to send her to prison but instead added an extra six months to the length of time the sentence is suspended for.

The court heard the incidents happened on February 25.

Laura Taylor, prosecuting, said: “At 7pm Pc Rob Simpson saw a white Ford driving in a dangerous manner on Gas Road.

“He saw the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road overtaking a queue of traffic on a blind bend before turning right.”

The court heard that police later saw France on Old Park Lane and spoke to her about her driving.

She said: “She became abusive to officers and attempted to leave the scene. She swore at them saying that she ‘just went to the other side of the road because people were taking ages to turn left’.

“These offences were committed only a short time after she was sentenced for harassment.”

Saskia Abbot, defending, France said these offences were not similar to her previous conviction.

She said: “She was going to a friends and as she approached Sunderland Street two vehicles were indicating to go left. She cut the corner. She knows she should have waited.

“She knows the road well and didn’t hurt herself or anyone.

“The next incident was 20 minutes later she was on the way home.

“Officers spoke to her about the manner of her driving. She queried why they didn‘t speak to her at the time.

“A male approached her wearing jeans and tshirt but she was unaware that he was a non-uniformed police officer, and there was some verbals.

“She claims she was manhandled.”

France was fined £170 and gave her seven penalty points on her licence.