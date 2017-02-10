Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and daughter duo have excelled at the Macclesfield Open Art Exhibition.

The exhibition, held at the Silk Museum, gives artists of all ages and abilities the opportunity to exhibit their work in the town centre.

But it was Claire de Ruiter’s stunning picture of a heron which appealed most to visitors, earning her the coveted ‘Visitors Choice Award’.

Claire’s work was chosen out of the 225 pieces of art, but she faced stiff competition from her daughter Fernley, who also impressed visitors and received a chunk of the votes.

Geoff, who organised the exhibition and hailed this year’s the best yet, said: “The exhibition was deemed a great success, with many visitors commenting that it was the best yet.

“More than half of the 225 works exhibited received at least one vote but Claire’s work took an early lead, picking up votes throughout the course of the exhibition.

“This is the first time that Claire, who lives in Rainow, has entered.

“Claire’s daughter, Fernley, also entered two works – spectacular costume designs which were also extremely popular with the visitors, though in her case the votes were split between the two works.

“Taken together she would have been in third place.”

After doing an Art Foundation course at Northwich, Claire, who hails from Bollington, studied sculpture.

She is best known for her work with textiles and felt, often producing large 3D installations.

In 2010 she won the first prize at the Derbyshire Open.

Claire’s first place earned her the £100 prize donated by Macclesfield Town Council.

In second place was Northwich artist David North for his painting ‘Ice Bound’, and in third place, Peter Davis from Wilmslow, whose painting ‘Ha ha ur weird’ also won the Mail Boxes Etc. prize.

The Macclesfield Open Award, announced at the beginning of the exhibition, went to Jean Byatt, from Stoke on Trent, for her oil landscape ‘A Shady Lane’.

Highly commended awards went to Angela Herd Hall, from High Lane, for her acrylic study ‘Red Onions’, and Carolyn Simpson, from Bramhall, for her soapstone sculpture ‘Flight’.